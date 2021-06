Road expected to be closed until 8 p.m.

SUGARLOAF, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Luzerne County road is expected to be closed for hours after a crash.

According to PennDOT, Route 3020, also known as Tomhicken Road, is closed in both directions from the intersection of State Route 93 in Sugarloaf Township to the intersection of Interstate 81 South due to an overturned tractor-trailer.

The road is expected to be closed until 8 p.m. and there is a local detour in place.

Motorists should use an alternate route when traveling in the area.