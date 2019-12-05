Young man killed, two others injured in Chestnuthill Shooting

CHESTNUTHILL TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — We now know the name of the man killed in an overnight shooting in Monroe County.

22-year-old Dylan Beinert of Chestnuthill Township died. State police are still on the scene at this hour investigating the homicide. Eyewitness News has also been there all day. Troopers have been on the scene for more than 18 hours trying to put the pieces together.

This is what we know so far. State police were called just after 10:30 Wednesday night to 1718 Silver Maple Road for a report of a shooting. When troopers arrived on scene, 22-year-old Dylan Beinert was found dead with a gunshot wound.

Two other men were also shot. They were transported to Lehigh Valley Pocono Hospital where at least one is listed in serious condition. The coroner says he was called to the scene at around 4:30 Thursday morning. Neighbors say it’s hard to hear the news so close to home.

“My God, it’s heartbreaking. If it was my child, I don’t even want to think about that because I have a 30-year-old daughter,” Violet Albano of Chestnuthill Township said.

Troopers have been focusing their investigation on the inside of the home. Troopers say they plan to continue this part of the investigation into the night.

Officials are reportedly looking for a silver or gray SUV or crossover in connection with the incident.

Pennsylvania State Police remain on the scene of the home where the shooting happened. A major case team is investigating along with the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office.

