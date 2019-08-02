Overdose deaths in Pennsylvania down in 2018

(WBRE/WYOU) — Some good news in the battle against opioids.

Data from the DEA shows the number of overdose deaths in Pennsylvania was down 18 percent last year compared to 2017. Officials Thursday credited a number of initiatives, like December’s Naloxone Giveaway, where 5,000 free Naloxone kits were handed out across the state.

“While today is a great day to celebrate as far as how far we’ve come, it’s also a great day to recommit ourselves to doing more to address this epidemic that is destroying and devastating so many lives and so many families around Pennsylvania,” Governor Tom Wolf said.

And Thursday, the Department of Health announced they’ll hold another Naloxone Giveaway on September 18 and 25.