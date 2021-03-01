Over three dozen Wilkes-Barre Area School District employees furloughed

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Dozens of employees in the Wilkes-Barre Area School District will be without a job.

The school board of directors met Monday and voted to furlough nearly 40 professionals within the school district.

The Wilkes-Barre Area Education Association did not agree with the decision, and relayed part of the frustration in a statement read at Monday’s meeting in a letter submitted by Wilkes-Barre Area Education Association president Michael Komorek.

“A furlough will shroud the truly notable accomplishments of the board and of our teachers in a dark cloud, but we can move forward responsibly. Allow this perceived excess staffing to be a benefit to our students, faculty, and district,” the letter said.

If further staff reduction is still necessary, the district is said to have offered retirement incentives.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos