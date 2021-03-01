Over three dozen Wilkes-Barre Area School District employees furloughed

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Dozens of employees in the Wilkes-Barre Area School District will be without a job.

The school board of directors met Monday and voted to furlough nearly 40 professionals within the school district.

The Wilkes-Barre Area Education Association did not agree with the decision, and relayed part of the frustration in a statement read at Monday’s meeting in a letter submitted by Wilkes-Barre Area Education Association president Michael Komorek.

“A furlough will shroud the truly notable accomplishments of the board and of our teachers in a dark cloud, but we can move forward responsibly. Allow this perceived excess staffing to be a benefit to our students, faculty, and district,” the letter said.

If further staff reduction is still necessary, the district is said to have offered retirement incentives.