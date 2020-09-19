“Over the Edge” fundraiser takes place in Williamsport

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Step by step and inch by inch, volunteers go over the edge, off the roof, and down the side of the Genetti Hotel in downtown Williamsport.

“It’s so worth it, so so worth it. It is an amazing experience,” said Jessica Probst.

“It was intense, it was a lot of fun. I didn’t really think about it, I just kinda did it. And when I got a little bit down, like man this is really serious. But then I got my bearings again and I went down the side,” said Steve Noviello of Williamsport.

“It was really fun. I was a little nervous when you first jump over. But besides that it was a lot of fun. I had a pretty view of Williamsport anyway,” said Teagan Marty of Williamsport.

The experience of rappelling down the side of a 150-foot building was a reward for raising money for the River Valley Regional YMCA, the YWCA of Northcentral PA, and the Williamsport Area School District Education Foundation.

“You know this is three non profits working together, who work hand in hand every day to make our community better. It’s empowering, its exciting once you take that first step over,” said Jessica Probst, Development Director, River Valley Regional YMCA.

And when it is time to go over the edge, they are certainly not in this alone. At the top of the building and here at the bottom, we have some trained professionals from the United States Army.

“We have an hour training where we gear up. And were are on the roof where we do a 15 minute training so you can just sit in your harness and see what that feels like and after that you are going over the edge,” said Probst.

And once you are on the ground, someone is bound to ask if you would do it again.

“Oh yes, I will be doing it again next year. It is a great way to raise money. And it is so much fun. How often do you get to rappel off of the tallest building in the city,” said Steph Nordstrom of Williamsport.

“Absolutely. It is getting out of your comfort zone, doing something different, see how you react to it and making a great memory,” said Noviello.

The military in charge of safety at the event were members of the Williamsport and Selinsgrove Army Recruiting office. Plans are already in the works to go Over the Edge once again next year.

For more information on the fundraiser, click here.