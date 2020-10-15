Over 90 students in quarantine or isolation at Misericordia University

DALLAS, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — More than 90 Misericordia University students are in isolation or quarantine in an effort to prevent the novel coronavirus from spreading around the campus population.

That’s according to the latest numbers on the Misericordia website for the week of October 5th through October 11th.

In total, 91 students at the Dallas campus are in isolation or quarantine. The majority of those 91 are commuters (50).

The rest are as follows:

Resident Students in Isolation or Quarantine Off Campus: 27

Resident Students in Isolation or Quarantine On Campus: 12

Online (fully remote) in Isolation or Quarantine: 2

In total, 60 students were tested for the week of October 5th through October 11th. Eight students total tested positive for coronavirus. Four were commuter students, three were resident students, and one was an online (fully remote) student.

In addition to the students, one faculty or staff member is also in isolation or quarantine.

The university has confirmed 26 positive cases on campus is total, since the beginning of July.