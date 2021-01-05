Over $800 million in PA Lottery jackpots available to win

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The Pennsylvania Lottery has announced that two multi-state lottery games are worth a combined $842 million in jackpots.

The games are Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing and the Powerball drawing on Wednesday night. According to the Pennsylvania Lottery, this is the highest since October of 2018 when the Mega Millions reached a $1.537 billion jackpot and the Powerball jackpot was worth $687.8 million.

Joseph Troy owns Crown Market, an old-fashioned corner store in Scranton. He’s been selling tickets since around the time Pennsylvania created the lottery.

“If you want to start from the beginning, it started with a $1 ticket,” Troy said.

Now, over $432 million in Mega Millions and $410 million in the Powerball is up for grabs.





“If I won the big jackpot, I would buy a couple of nice houses, nice cars, invest some of it, and save a lot,” lottery player Rick Finest said.

Finest is one of Troy’s loyal customers. He comes in everyday to buy lottery tickets.

“We doing Pick 4’s and Pick 3’s today,” he said.

Troy says he was at the store until 5 p.m. Tuesday and will be back in at 8 a.m. Wednesday if you still want to get yourself a lottery ticket.

“We’ve had a lot of winners. I mean you can see here we have the 504,000. It’s the 18th board that I have where we put the winners up,” Troy said.