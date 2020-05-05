$180,000 raised in Heart of Scranton Virtual Fundraiser

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – The virtual fundraising event Heart of Scranton, held on April 30 in partnership with the NEPA COVID-19 Response Fund at Scranton Area Community Foundation, raised a total of $180,000 to support food insecurity in Lackawanna County.

Mayor of Scranton Paige Cognetti led the event that brought in a total of $180,000 from over 300 donors in less than 48 hours.

All donations for this fundraiser went to support CEO/Weinberg Northeast Regional Food Bank, Friends of the Poor, and Meals on Wheels of NEPA through the NEPA COVID-19 Response Fund.

“We received an incredible response from the Heart of Scranton: A Virtual Fundraiser to Help our Neighbors,” said Mayor Cognetti. “We continue to be grateful and inspired by the ways our community is helping each other during this crisis.”

“The response has been tremendous. Over 300 people contributed to this effort to support food insecurity in our communities, and each donation was matched dollar for dollar by generous funding partners. We have an incredibly generous community,” said Laura Ducceschi, Scranton Area Community Foundation’s President and CEO.

“We are extremely grateful for the generosity and support we’ve received from our community during this unusual and stressful time. Ours is a city that comes together to care for one another when times get tough, and that has been truly exemplified in the Heart of Scranton virtual fundraiser,” said Meghan Loftus, President and CEO of Friends of the Poor.

Scranton Area Community Foundation established the NEPA COVID-19 Response Fund in March to provide resources to nonprofit organizations working with those who are impacted by COVID-19. To date, over $405,000 has been provided to 65 nonprofit organizations serving communities in Northeastern Pennsylvania, and over $1,000,000 has been raised for COVID response efforts.

Donations to the NEPA COVID-19 Response Fund are still being accepted online at https://safdn.org/covid19/.