Outdoor sporting enthusiasts come out to Factoryville Sportsmen’s Club

FACTORYVILLE, WYOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Outdoor sporting enthusiasts in our area hit the course in Wyoming County Sunday.

‘Sporting Clay’ was busy Sunday morning with shooting activity from Factoryville Sportsmen’s Club. They offered a 16-station clay course with fully automated traps for anyone from experienced to novice.

The club remained in operation through the pandemic, but it did have to scale back fundraisers and meetings. Club members say it’s great to get outdoors and improve your shooting skills in a safe environment.

“You can’t be safe if you don’t work at it, you gotta work at it. We gather in a controlled environment so we’re all keeping an eye of each other,”Harry “Butch” Schmaltz of Waverly said.

“You should ‘gun-proof’ your kids. Teach your kids how to safely handle and be around a firearm,” Paul Zbegner of Factoryville said.

Club members say they are the biggest such club in NEPA. Anyone is welcome to stop by, no membership is required for most events.