Outdoor education and nutrition center opening in Coolbaugh Township

COOLBAUGH TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A new fun and interactive way for Pre-K students to learn is now open.

The outdoor education and nutrition center opened at the Mountain Center near Tobyhanna. The center will provide head start students the chance to work and play at some of the stations or take a class at an outdoor classroom.

A fruit orchard and vegetable garden has been planted so kids can watch it grow and then enjoy them with lunch.

The construction of the outdoor area has been in the works for a few years, but school leaders say it was worth the wait.

“Child outcomes indicate much higher scores with children that get the experience learning in an outdoor playground,” Tim Lee, Executive Director or Pocono Services for Families and Children said.

PP&L Foundation, Sanofi, St. Luke’s Health Network, and other partners helped fund the outdoor center. The work isn’t done yet as plans for a greenhouse are also on the horizon.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony is being held tonight at 6:30 pm.