Osterhout Free Library offers contactless pickup

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) A library in Luzerne County is implementing a reopening plan.

The Osterhout Free Library in Wilkes-Barre has been closed since March due to COVID-19. The library will now be offering contactless pick up.

A limited number of staff members have begun preparing the building with new social distancing practices which would allow staff, volunteers and visitors to safely be in the library building in the near future.

Now to take advantage of the contactless pick-up, all you have to do is call the branch you wish to pick up from and let the librarian know what you are looking for and schedule a pick up time.

For more information, visit the website by clicking here or call 570-823-5544.