OSHA offers safety reminders for those working outside in the heat

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Whether you’re walking your dog, running errands or working outside, there are some things you need to know.

Eyewitness News caught people out working in the excessive heat from road work to construction sites.

OSHA put out a reminder Wednesday for all employers who have employees working outside. Protecting them from heat illnesses as heat and humidity continue throughout our region, their message is simple: water, rest, shade. Encouraging one another to drink water every 15 minutes and take frequent rest in a shaded area.

“It’s very important because if you don’t take care of yourself, it can lead to severe consequences such as the various heat illnesses and heat strokes. People have ended up hospitalized and people have ended up dead because of heat-related illnesses,” explained Mary Reynolds, area director for the Wilkes-Barre OSHA office.





OSHA has a free heat safety app. It offers a visual indicator of the current heat index and associated risk levels specific to your current geographical location right here in northeastern and central Pennsylvania.

Experts say stay hydrated and stay out of the direct sun as much as possible. Also wear sunscreen.

With the heat and humidity it’s a great reminder if the pavement or sidewalk is too hot to touch with your palm, it is probably too hot for your dog as well.