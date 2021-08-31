Orwigsburg residents worry over potential flooding as Ida moves northeast

ORWIGSBURG, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Residents on Long Avenue in Orwigsburg say they are stressing over the potential for flooding as Ida moves northeast.

Mahannon Creek is nearby, but residents say the drainage system and runoff down the road overflow fast. The drainage system has been an ongoing problem.

One resident shared video and images of the street and her backyard in June. The road was washed out into the river.

Long Avenue June 9, 2021. Courtesy: Sandy Adams of Orwigsburg

Most residents have a few sump pumps and are getting things out of the basements to prepare.

Julie Dunphy has more on the preparations being taken tonight on Eyewitness News at 5.

