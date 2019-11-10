Orwigsburg man taken to hospital after robbery

WAYNE TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An Orwigsburg man fell victim to a violent robbery in Schuylkill County.

It happened Friday night around 11 p.m. in Wayne Township. State police say the 62-year-old victim invited a woman to a trailer on Route 183. The victim said the woman was acting strange, continuously leaving and reentering the trailer and wanting to leave the door open.

While the victim and the woman were outside, another man later showed up asking to use the phone. The victim said that the female seemed to know the other man and when the victim turned his back to him, the victim was struck several times in the head by a blunt object.

The victim was able to lock himself in the trailer after a struggle and was taken to a hospital for treatment. The attacker and the woman fled in the victim’s vehicle. State police are still searching for the two suspects and the vehicle.

The man is described as a 32-year-old white male, approximately six feet tall. The woman is described as a white female with dark, shoulder-length hair, and glasses, approximately 120 pounds.

The vehicle is described as a 2007 gray Chevrolet Suburban with the PA registration ZCR 2903 and it has an NRA sticker in the rear window.