Organizing NAACP charter weighs in on officer terminations, path forward

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) While the Lackawanna County NAACP is not yet accredited, it has not stopped them from being active and on the front lines of social injustice.

Earlier this week we brought you developments in the termination of two Scranton police officers for racist behavior. The mayor and police chief have gone on the record to ensure the public that things like this are being addressed and will not stand in the Electric City.

We are now hearing from the organizing charter committee of the soon-to-be chapter of the NAACP of Lackawanna County. They have since sat down with mayor Paige Cognetti and interim police chief Leonard Namiotka to discuss how this needs to be addressed and what actions should be taken, moving forward.

In part, their press release reads “The NAACP Organizing Charter Committee strongly encourages transparency in order to continue to grow a positive harmonious relationship with the S.P.D. and the citizens of Scranton which will inevitably gain public trust and confidence.”

It also said “We anticipate remaining diligent as more information is made available and continuing a discussion of implementing a review board to prevent future situations and correct previous violations.”

In scranton, the mayor’s office has also released rough plans to attack some of the issues with things like the new whistleblower hotline, analytics software and proposed training all within the upcoming budget. It could be a glimpse into changes that could be coming to police forces from the electric city and beyond.

Eyewitness News Reporter Kevin Hayes will be talking with members of the organizing committee as well as Mayor Cognetti’s office to detail the latest reactions.