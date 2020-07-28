Coronavirus Response

Organizers announce cancellation of 2020 Bloomsburg Fair

BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) The board members of the Bloomsburg Fair Association announced Tuesday the 2020 Bloomsburg Fair will be canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.

The fair officials said it was a very difficult decision, but their concern for the health and safety of the community outweighed their desire to hold the fair.

Planning has already begun for the 2021 Bloomsburg Fair. Organizers say entertainers and vendors have already signed on for next year. The 2021 fair will be held September 24 through October 2.

