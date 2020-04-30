Oral health for children during COVID-19

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — With many dentist offices postponing routine exams during the pandemic, parents have become at-home dental assistants of sorts to their children.

American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry (AAPD) President Kevin Donly, DDS says it’s imperative for parents to have their children practice good dental habits at home to prevent an emergency.

AAPD is developing new precautions and protocols to ensure the nation’s children continue to receive the highest standard of care in a safe and secure environment when parents are able to bring their kids back to the dentist.

Reporter Mark Hiller speaks with Dr. Donly about what parents need to know tonight on Eyewitness News.