Opposing SCI Retreat closing

NEWPORT TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — People opposed to closing a Luzerne County corrections facility got a final chance to voice their opposition. And it was a passionate crowd inside Nanticoke High School with the planned closure of SCI Retreat in Newport Township on the line.

Several lawmakers and union and correctional officers spoke out saying that closing SCI Retreat wasn’t a good idea two years ago and it isn’t a good idea now.

One by one, retired and current correctional officers stepped up to the microphone, each saying they don’t want to see SCI Retreat in Newport Township close.

The Department of Corrections says the inmate population has declined and closing this facility will save the state money. However, many, including lawmakers, fear it will have a negative effect on the community’s economy.

“We’ve heard from our local leaders that a closure would be catastrophic. To their school district and to the township of Newport and of course to our local economy,” Senator John Yudichak, (D) Luzerne/Carbon County said.

The facility currently has 1,100 inmates and about 400 workers. If the facility does close, the department promises workers employment at state prisons within a 65-mile radius. Current workers don’t buy that argument.

This is not the first time the D.O.C has considered closing SCI Retreat. Two years ago, the public outcry stopped it from closing.

“Message loud and clear is that Luzerne County needs jobs. And I think one of the messages that may have gotten lost in both the governor and DCED is his commitment to really invest in this community to offset the job loss specifically in Luzerne County,” Secretary Wetzel said.

Wetzel says all comments will be considered and they are taking this decision very seriously.

Wetzel expects D.O.C. to have a final decision by early December.