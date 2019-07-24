Keep WBRE!

Opioid prescriptions down 27 percent across commonwealth

(WBRE/WYOU) — Some good news in the battle against opioids in Pennsylvania.

The Department of Health announced opioid prescriptions are down 27 percent in the commonwealth over the last three years. That was when the prescription drug monitoring program was launched with the goal of reducing opioid prescriptions.

The department is now working to integrate that program into the health records of hospitals and doctors’ offices.

“In addition, we’re working to integrate the program with other states, to make sure there’s no doctor shopping involving other states,” Dr. Rachel Levine, PA Department of Health secretary said.

Dr. Levine says the program has helped virtually eliminate doctor shopping in the state.

