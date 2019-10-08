Operation Strike Three Nets over $1 Million in Drugs

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) Pennsylvania State Police seized over $1 Million dollars in drugs in a two-county drug investigation.

On Tuesday morning State Police in Schuylkill Haven and Schuylkill County District Attorney’s Office said they arrested 12 people, two are still at large in the Schuylkill to Luzerne County Drug investigation.

This is the result of a nine-month investigation they are calling Operation Strike Three.

The investigation started in Schuylkill County and lead police to the Hazleton Area.

Investigators showed off their haul of five pounds of meth, five pounds of fentanyl and one pound of heroin, other drugs, and paraphernalia.

It has a street value of over one million dollars.