Operation Santa Claus in Schuylkill County

(WBRE/WYOU) — A holiday tradition that dates back more than a half-century is alive and well in Schuylkill County.

Santa and Mrs. Claus gave his elves the night off and put firefighters to work for what’s called Operation Santa Claus. They visited a dozen homes throughout McAdoo and Kline Township bringing coloring books and other gifts to kids. Operation Santa Claus is the work of the all-volunteer McAdoo Fire Company which made one of its stops to visit five-year-old Nicholas Kasarda.

“Carrying on the tradition with my son,” parent Robert Kasarda said. “They did it when I was in diapers and I am 38 years old.”

“It’s all about smiles to the kids and the holiday spirit and the festive time that you bring. You know, there’s a lot of sadness that goes around now and this little bit of joy that we can bring to people is well worth what we’re doing,” McAdoo Fire Company Chief Robert Leshko said.

McAdoo Fire Company expects to visit more than five dozen homes when Operation Santa Claus wraps up this weekend in Schuylkill County.