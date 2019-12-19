Operation Santa Claus in East Stroudsburg

(WBRE/WYOU) — The toy distribution will continue Thursday in East Stroudsburg.

The Tobyhanna Army Depot hosted students from nine school districts from Lackawanna, Luzerne, and Monroe Counties as part of their Operation Santa Claus. The festive event features games, crafts, music, and food for the kids. Special guests including Mickey and Minnie Mouse as well as Mr. and Mrs. Claus helped put smiles on the faces of the children.

“Hi guys, my name is Gabby Dushney and I’m so glad that I’m here at Operation Santa Claus,” said Dushney.

I love the kids! Just to see the looks on their faces, it brings so much joy,” Operation Santa Claus president Rose Gesell said.

Operation Santa Claus is a tradition at the depot that goes back to the 1950s.