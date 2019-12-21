Operation Safe Holiday has begun on the roads

(WBRE/WYOU) — PennDOT and its safety partners are promoting Operation Safe Holiday as millions get ready to hit the road for one of the busiest travel times of the year.

They say local police have already started roaming patrols to check for distracted and aggressive drivers along with those under the influence. The goal is to eliminate crashes so that everyone can get to and from their holiday destinations safely.

“What we don’t want is them to be like me and have two state troopers to come up and knock on their door to tell that their loved one has passed away due to a crash. So we want everybody to arrive alive,” road safety advocate Eileen Miller said.

Safety partners also say regarding the purchase of bikes as gifts, helmets are required for those under 12 years old.