Opening Weekend for Annual Light Show at Nay Aug Park

(WBRE/WYOU) — Another holiday tradition is helping put the electric in the Electric City.

It’s opening weekend of the annual holiday light spectacular at Nay Aug Park. More than 100 holiday light displays help depict scenes of the season. You’re welcome to drive through the park and check it out for free or you can pay for a horse-drawn carriage ride to take in the sights.

The carriage rides are Friday through Sunday but the light show is nightly now through January 6th at Scranton’s Nay Aug Park.

