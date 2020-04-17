Opening Up America Again recovery plan for United States

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WBRE/WYOU) — President Trump has released his three-phase plan to reopen the economy, Thursday.

The White House document is called Opening Up America Again. In Phase One, the plan recommends strict social distancing for all people in public, gatherings larger than 10 people are to be avoided, and nonessential travel is discouraged.

In Phase Two, people are encouraged to maximize social distancing where possible, limit gatherings to no more than 50 people, and travel can resume. Phase Three envisions a return to normalcy for most Americans, with a focus on the identification and isolation of any new infections and protecting the most vulnerable populations.

President Trump says each phase will last at least 14 days to ensure that infections don’t accelerate again. Despite the new guidelines, federal officials warn that some social distancing measures may need to remain in place through the end of the year to prevent a new outbreak. The guidelines can be implemented on a state-wide or county-by-county basis at each governor’s discretion.

“My administration is issuing new federal guidelines that will allow governors to take a phased and deliberate approach to reopening their individual states. I’ve dealt with them now a long time and we’ve had a great relationship — Democrat, Republican, the relationship has been good. This strategy is based on hard, verifiable data,” President Trump said.

President Trump says some states may be able to begin the reopening process as early as Friday. To view the the Opening Up America Again document, click here.