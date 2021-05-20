Opening a time capsule in Susquehanna County

SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — We’re taking a trip back in time, going to the year 2000.

Administrators and janitors at Elk Lake Elementary School in Susquehanna County dug up a time capsule. This “igloo cooler” was suppose to be opened last year but it didn’t happen because of COVID.

This year students were watching over a live stream while they were opening it to see what’s inside. Some of the items inside included a floppy disk, light bulbs, specific assignments from students per grade, cassette tapes, a vinyl, and a lot more.

“Half of the stuff here I’ve never really seen before because they are like 10 years older than me, maybe more. Probably a newspaper. I’ve never used it before but I’ve known it was a thing,” fifth-grader Tristan Shingler said.

“I’m surprised as to how well everything held and you can still see students’ name, student pictures, the teachers back then had the forethought to think it through,” principal Marc Weisgold said.

Teachers who had students place assignments inside the capsule had the chance to look at the items and remember 21 years ago. Elk Lake Elementary School plans to place another time capsule in the ground which will be opened in 2041.