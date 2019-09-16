Open Table Program in Monroe County

STROUD TWP. MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A new partnership in the Poconos hopes to help older teens who are foster kids.

Christian Life Assembly is teaming up with Monroe County Children and Youth and The Carbon-Monroe-Pike Mental Health Services to start “Open Table”. The national program assists transitional aged teens by setting goals and reaching those goals. The program focuses on young veterans, victims of sex trafficking, recent prisoners or foster kids. The focus in Monroe will be on the teens up to age 21 who will be leaving foster care. The program offers a table of six mentors who will meet with the teens on a regular basis at the church to offer support and guidance.

“As a community, we want to come around them as family. It’s not just a church organization or businesses but collectively we have people with the skills and ability to help them pour into their lives and mentor them into success” said Craig Johnson, Lead Pastor Christian Life Assembly.

The county recently received a grant to bring the program here which is run in 27 states. The kickoff at the church is next Tuesday the 24th at 6 pm and they are still looking for mentors. If you’d like more information CLALIFE.ORG