Open house held for new medical marijuana dispensary.

(WBRE/WYOU) — Lackawanna County has a new medical marijuana shop.

Beyond Hello, a medical marijuana dispensary in Scranton opened its doors to the public on Tuesday night. The dispensary held the open house from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Moosic Street.

The showcase was open to anyone, whether you carry a medical marijuana card or not. Staff hosted the event as a way to familiarize residents with medical marijuana. The shop bills itself as the area’s largest dispensary.

“This is our opportunity to open the doors to the cardholders and non-card holders alike so the community can come in and we can take that scare factor out of what a dispensary is,” president Blythe Huestis said.

“Our whole goal really is to be a welcome face to them they can come here and speak to our patient consultants, speak to the pharmacists and really we want to get to know them on a personal level so we can help them the best we can,” regional dispensary manager, pharmacist Amanda Decotes said.

The dispensary will officially open its doors later this month on Wednesday, July 31 with a ribbon-cutting.