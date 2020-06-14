Open container restrictions reinstated in Williamsport

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The mayor of Williamsport has taken back a proclamation he ordered just two weeks ago.

Mayor Derek Slaughter had suspended open container restrictions upon streets, sidewalks, alleys, or public ways of the city. The point was to help out businesses by allowing customers to buy mixed drinks to go.

However he received complaints of people abusing this order. The mayor has now put the lid on that proclamation and resumed enforcement of the city’s open container restrictions.

“Folks were coming down with their own and not necessarily supporting or buying anything from the business so they wanted to enjoy the ambiance or the atmosphere but not actually supporting the business and the whole point or goal of it was to support the business, allow the businesses a little flexibility,” Mayor Slaughter said.

