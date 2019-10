(WBRE/WYOU) — Tuesday marked one year until the deadline for Real ID in Pennsylvania.

Beginning October 1, 2020, people must show a real ID or an acceptable alternative to fly on commercial planes or access federal buildings. Real IDs are marked with a star at the top of the card.

So far more than 400,000 Pennsylvanias have gotten their Real ID. That’s less than half of the total number that PennDOT expects to issue before the 2020 deadline.