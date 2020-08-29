One woman in custody following Hazleton hit-and-run

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – The Hazleton Police Department is investigating a hit and run that occurred early Saturday morning.



Photos courtesy of the Hazleton City Police Department

According to the Hazleton City Police Department Facebook page, the incident occurred between Pine and Wyoming Streets around 3:15 AM.

Before police got to the scene, reports came through that a vehicle landed on top of another, and a female was fleeing the scene.

Police say Barbara Torres Torres of Hazleton was driving west on Hemlock Street, traveling in the wrong direction, and then collided with a parked car. The car went airborne and landed on top of another vehicle.

According to police, Torres fled the scene but was then apprehended shortly afterwards.

The investigation is on going and charges are pending the results of a blood alcohol test.