One woman dead after vehicle crash, fire in Wayne County

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOUNT PLEASANT TOWNSHIP, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A woman is dead after a vehicle crash and car fire Thursday morning in Wayne County.

According to the Wayne County Coroner, the office was called to the scene of a single-car crash and vehicle fire near the 1700 block Creamton Drive in Mount Pleasant Township around 8:00 a.m.

Wane County Coroner Edward R. Howell pronounced the female dead at the scene just before 9 a.m.

An autopsy is planned for Friday and the coroner’s office will continue the death investigation to determine the cause of death and to establish the positive identification of the woman.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Top Video

More Top Video

Latest Videos