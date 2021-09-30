One woman dead after vehicle crash, fire in Wayne County

MOUNT PLEASANT TOWNSHIP, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A woman is dead after a vehicle crash and car fire Thursday morning in Wayne County.

According to the Wayne County Coroner, the office was called to the scene of a single-car crash and vehicle fire near the 1700 block Creamton Drive in Mount Pleasant Township around 8:00 a.m.

Wane County Coroner Edward R. Howell pronounced the female dead at the scene just before 9 a.m.

An autopsy is planned for Friday and the coroner’s office will continue the death investigation to determine the cause of death and to establish the positive identification of the woman.