One taken to hospital after Scranton crash

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)UPDATE: Oak Street is back open to all traffic.

One person was taken to the hospital after an accident involving a dirt bike and a car.

It happened just before 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of Oak Street and Church Avenue on Scranton’s north side. The road is closed between North Main Avenue and North Sumner Avenue.

There is no word on the status of the patient or how the accident occurred. Police are investigating.

Latest Videos