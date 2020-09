CARBONDALE TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One person was taken to the hospital after flames broke out in Lackawanna County.

The fire started just before 4 p.m. Monday afternoon at a home on Main Street in Carbondale Township. Fire officials say it started in the bedroom caused by a burning cigarette in a trash can.

The fire was knocked down quickly, but two people were home at the time. One person was taken to the hospital to be treated for breathing in too much smoke.