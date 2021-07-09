One taken for treatment after breathing smoke during Larksville house fire

LARKSVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Firefighters got help from a neighbor after a house caught fire in Luzerne County.

A fire broke out Friday night around 9:30 on Falcon Drive in Larksville. It caused damage to a home due to an exhaust fan. A neighbor came in to help by putting out part of the fire with a rug when he heard fire alarms going off.

One woman was taken away for treatment after breathing in smoke.

“As we arrived I guess the gentleman from across the street put a rug on the fire that was on the floor. The fire was in the ceiling of the bathroom from the exhaust fan that burned to the attic of the structure. The gentleman probably saved a lot of the fire from doing much more damage,” Larksville Volunteer Fire Department Captain Joe Miller said.

The fire was put out safely, thanks to the help of the neighbor. There is no further word on the condition of the woman.