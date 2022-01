WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One man was taken away in an ambulance after a shooting in Wilkes-Barre Thursday night.







It happened at the Dollar General on the corner of Ross and South Main Streets. Bullet casings could be seen on the ground. Two bullet holes could be seen in a car at the scene.

Eyewitness News will provide more information as it becomes available.