One stabbed after Williamsport fight

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One man is recovering after a stabbing in Williamsport Tuesday afternoon at approximately 2 p.m.

According to a press release from the Williamsport Bureau of Police, a fight occurred in the 600 block of Elmira Street and police later located the 30-year-old victim.

The victim confirmed to police that he had been stabbed.

He was taken to the hospital and treated. Two suspects were also seen fleeing the crime scene and have yet to be identified.

The incident is under investigation.