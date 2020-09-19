One stabbed during fight in Hazle Township

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Just before 4 AM Saturday, troopers responded to a fight involving six people at the Turkey Hill on North Church Street in Hazleton.

Once on-scene, troopers found a 35-year-old male with a stab wound.

The victim was then transported by EMS and life flighted to Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

Police detained multiple suspects who were at the scene and brought them in for questioning.

As of noon on Saturday, the victim is recovering.

This is an ongoing investigation. Eyewitness News will release more information as it becomes available.