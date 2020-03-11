One remains in critical condition after deadly Dunmore fire

DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A family is torn apart by a deadly fire that began late Monday night.

Three people are dead and three remain hospitalized with one in critical condition. A devastating 24 hours in Dunmore. A memorial has now started. The fire began before midnight Monday night.

Fire crews were able to get four people out of the building. Three remain hospitalized. One is still in critical condition.

Crews were called to 610 Third Street in Dunmore late Monday night for an active structure fire.

“The flames were coming through the roof,” Dunmore resident Julie Frick said.

Officials say four people were rescued from the building. Three died in the fire.

“You know whatever floor you’re on there’s supposed to be two ways and I don’t think there was two ways out of there so they were basically trapped as far as I’m concerned,” Frick said.

The Dunmore Police Department says the body of 26-year-old Ebony Thompson was found on the top floor Tuesday afternoon along with two of her children, two-year-old Tiara Session and five-year-old London Session. Three members of the family remain hospitalized.

“My heart just literally dropped because I know there is children living there and I just actually saw the people yesterday going up the steps. It was very very heartbreaking to watch,” Frick said.

Dunmore Police say the father, 24-year-old Darkell Session, and three-year-old Serenity Session, were taken to Geisinger CMC in Scranton, while one-year-old Dallas Session was flown to Lehigh Valley Burn Center.

A Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal says the fire started on the third floor.

“We’re investigating cause and origin of all fires of this nature. Clearly when there is a death we are concerned. Right now, we are just in the beginning stages of that investigation,” Lackawanna County District Attorney Mark Powell said.

State police, Dunmore Police, and the Lackawanna County District Attorney’s office are all investigating.

” I do want to commend the heroic work of the Dunmore Fire Department and the first responders who really did an amazing effort,” Powell said.

Officials say one-year-old Dallas Session remains in critical condition. Darkell Session and daughter Serenity are in stable condition.

Also a fourth survivor of the fire was not injured. Police tell Eyewitness News he lived in an apartment in the back of the building. There is no damage to the first floor.

Third Street remains closed from Mill to Cherry Streets. Officials on the scene are asking drivers to use alternate routes.