TAMAQUA, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One person at Tamaqua Area High School has tested positive for COVID-19 and dozens of others are insolation.

According to a press release from the Tamaqua Area School District, the person is in isolation and recovering. Fifty-six other people will need to quarantine after coming in close proximity to the person who tested positive.

So far, none of the 56 in quarantine have not tested positive for coronavirus.