One person taken to the hospital after fire in downtown Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV): An early morning fire sends one person to the hospital on Wednesday.

Crews responded to an apartment building at the corner of South Franklin Street and Ross Street in Wilkes-Barre around 3:00am for reports of a fire.

Firefighters said the flames broke-out in a second floor apartment. One person was living there and was taken to the hospital. No word on their condition. Several other residents in the building were evacuated as firefighters put out the flames.

A city fire inspector is investigating the cause of the fire.