WYOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One person and several pets were chased from their home after a fire in Wyoming County.

It broke out at a home on the 600 block of Fairview Road around 10 a.m. Sunday morning. Eyewitness News is told only one person lived in the home with several pets. All made it out safely.

Fire officials say the fire started in the kitchen and was mostly contained there. The fire was deemed to be an accident.