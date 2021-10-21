One person in custody after house fire in Hamilton Township

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One person is in custody after a fire broke out at a home on Haney Road in Hamilton Township Thursday afternoon.

The fully involved fire started around 4:15 p.m. No one was inside at the time. State Police confirmed to Eyewitness News one person was taken into custody.

The cause of the fire is still unknown but the fire marshal is on the scene.

Witnesses told Eyewitness News this is the second fire in two weeks this Sunday. Eyewitness News will provide more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Top Video

More Top Video

Latest Videos