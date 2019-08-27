Child flown to hospital after crash in Luzerne County

NEWPORT TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — An accident shut down a Luzerne County road Tuesday morning, and injured a child.

Crews responded to Alden Mountain Road in Newport Township just before 8 am for reports of a crash.

Police said a car went off the roadway and into the woods. A child was trapped inside the car, and crews worked to free her from the vehicle. She was then flown to the hospital with injuries.

Alden Mountain Road was closed for nearly an hour, but one lane has since reopened.

There’s no word on the condition of the victim.