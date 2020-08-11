One-on-one interview with Vice President Pence

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Eyewitness News spoke one-on-one with Vice President Mike Pence.

I-Team’s Andy Mehalshick asked the vice president questions on a wide range of topics, including the reopening of schools and the executive orders signed this past weekend by President Donald Trump.

There has been much debate across the nation about the reopening of schools. The vice president insists they must be reopened.

“Both our health experts and CDC have also taken the position that we think it’s actually better for our kids to be in school than to be out of school. That’s why we are working even as we speak to get Congress to come to the table to get additional resources in making sure our schools have the support they need to safely reopen,” said Vice President Mike Pence.

Much of the interview focused on the executive orders signed last weekend by President Trump. The orders the administration says are aimed at helping unemployed Americans.

“We thought it very important that we continue the additional support in unemployment insurance but also the president wanted working Americans that is part of this great american comeback to also have relief that’s why the president signed an executive order to defer the payroll tax,” Vice President Pence said.

Mehalshick: “But there have been concerns about the potential impact on social security and medicare. What do you say about those concerns?”

Pence: “Well the president made clear there’s not going to be negative impact on social security or medicare. What the president did this weekend as Congress has continued to refuse to come to the table to meet our administration somewhere in the middle as president says we don’t want american families especially those struggling with unemployment to bear the burden of that.”

Americans would receive $400 in unemployment benefits, the states would have provide about 20 percent of those funds.

“Remember we are also making it possible for states to use existing cares act funding to pay for their portion of unemployment benefits,” said Vice President Pence.

But long time State Rep., Eddie Day Pashinski (D-121) from Wilkes-Barre says the executive orders will have a negative impact on states.

“You know the state has suffered just like local communities. Local cities have suffered because people aren’t working. Where does the money come from? Comes from taxpayers from taxes paid by employees. I want to make the point to everyone the federal money we are receiving that is the people’s money,” said Pashinski.

A spokesperson for the governor’s office tells Eyewitness News the governor is reviewing the president’s executive orders and is awaiting guidance from the U.S Department of Labor and the Federal Emergency Management Agency before moving forward with any action.

The governor has expressed concerns that the unemployment compensation order can be a major problem for states like Pennsylvania to get off the ground, and that could delay those checks.

Democratic leaders in Congress and the Senate have questioned the legality of the president’s executive orders.