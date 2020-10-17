One-on-one interview with Vice President Mike Pence

READING, BERKS COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – After Vice President Mike Pence’s campaign rally in Berks County on Saturday, Eyewitness News spoke one-on-one with the Vice President.

The I-Team’s Andy Mehalshick asked the Vice President questions concerning several key issues in the election.

With the General Election just over two weeks away, the leaders of the Democratic and Republican parties say they know they will likely have to win Pennsylvania to win the White House.

“Some polls in Pennsylvania show Joe Biden with a double-digit lead over President Trump, are you concerned that we are 17 days away from the election,” asked Eyewitness News.

“Well, the people of Pennsylvania said ‘yes’ to President Trump in 2016 and the enthusiasm we are seeing here in Reading and that we are seeing across the state convinces me that the people of Pennsylvania are going to vote for four more years of President Trump,” said Pence.

The Vice President also defended the Administration’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, and talked about a potential vaccine.

“The best news is just it’s just a matter of weeks away from having an effective coronavirus vaccine and be able to distribute millions of doses even before the end of the year,” said Pence.

And another issue in this campaign: COVID-19 stimulus relief. We asked the Vice President if he believes a deal will be reached with Congress sooner rather than later.

“President Trump will continue to call on Congressional Democrats in Congress to come to the table and negotiate a new recovery bill. We’ve been moving… the president put $1.8 million dollars on the table. We are prepared to provide additional support to families and businesses,” said Pence.

The Vice President also told us he’s confident that Pennsylvania will stay red in 2020.