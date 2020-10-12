One man taken to hospital after Wilkes-Barre shooting

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — One man is rushed to the hospital after a shooting rings out in Wilkes-Barre Monday evening.

Wilkes-Barre Police are investigating a shooting that took place at the corner of Dana Street and High Street.

It happened around 5:30 Monday evening. Police tell Eyewitness News one man was shot. Neighbors say they heard multiple gunshots outside.

Investigators concentrated on the porch and sidewalk in front of 65 Dana Street as well as inside the townhome.

Neighbors did not want to appear on camera but told Eyewitness News they’ve heard gunfire at the building at least six times in the last two years.

The victim was rushed to the hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

Police are still searching for answers and do not have a suspect at this time. If anyone has any information or video that could be related to the shooting, you are asked to contact police.