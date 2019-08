RYAN TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One man is dead after his SUV crashed on Interstate 81 in Schuylkill County.

State Police say a 30-year-old man was driving south on the interstate in Ryan Township when his SUV hit a guard-rail and slammed into a drainage ditch, rolling several times.

Troopers say the man was ejected from the vehicle.

He was flown to Geisinger in Danville but he did not survive.

His identity has not be released.