WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One man is hospitalized after a Thanksgiving shooting in Wilkes-Barre.

According to Wilkes-Barre City Police, a victim was found with multiple gunshot wounds on South Sherman Street by East Northampton around noon.

The victim was transported to Geisinger and is being treated.

The incident is currently under investigation.