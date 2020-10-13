One man in jail after narcotics investigation in Luzerne County

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One man is behind bars after a narcotics investigation Monday in Luzerne County.

45-year-old Kerry Wiltshire of Hanover Township was arrested after a search of his home on Boland Avenue. Investigators seized crack cocaine, packaging materials, and more than $12,000 cash.

The drugs were uncovered in a fake PVC pipe under the back porch of the house. Wiltshire is charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, among related crimes.

Wiltshire is being held at Luzerne County Prison. He was denied bail after currently being out on bail from a previous arrest.